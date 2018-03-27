POLITICS

Republican congresswoman supports Parkland's student's Cuban flag

(Andrew Harnik)

MIAMI, Florida --
A Miami Republican congresswoman is defending a well-known Florida school shooting survivor from another lawmaker who attacked her for wearing a Cuban flag patch as she advocated for gun control in Washington.

Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said Tuesday she spoke to activist Emma Gonzalez's father about a comment by Iowa Congressman Steve King. King took to Facebook to question the teenager's guns stance and her use of the communist-run island's flag.

King says Gonzalez was claiming Cuban heritage while not speaking Spanish and advocating for gun control when her ancestors fled a dictatorship that disarmed people.

Ros-Lehtinen says Gonzalez wore the patch because she is proud of her heritage, not because she supports Castro's dictatorship.

The Parkland student thanked the congresswoman in a tweet.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootinggun controlcubaMiami
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News