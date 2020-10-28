Vote 2020: 2 of NY state's most hotly contested races decided on Long Island

LONG ISLAND -- Republicans on Long Island are celebrating Wednesday after many local races show Republicans with leads over their Democratic challengers.In the race for the seat of retiring Congressman Peter King, Republican Andrew Garbarino is declaring victory over his Democratic challenger Jackie Gordon. He's ahead by 46,000 votes or 59 percent of the vote."The outpouring of support was just phenomenal. We're very excited," he said.Garbarino said leadership in Washington has contacted him already regarding orientation in Washington next week.Congressman Peter King put a picture of him and Garbarino on Instagram congratulating Garbarino on his victory.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is declaring victory over his Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff. Zeldin has 61 percent of the vote compared to Goroff's 38 percent.Zeldin said he is looking forward to his fourth term."While I'm also motivated on specific issues that I care about, I would say, big picture, my biggest hope would be that our country does a better job of moving together, moving forward," he said.Goroff has not yet conceded to Zeldin.As of Wednesday evening, political newcomer 32-year-old Republican George Santos is leading Democrat incumbent Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island) by 4,000 votes."The fact that I closed ahead of a sitting congressman with a 25-year political background from a very long standing political family in Long Island that speaks volumes," Santos said.Suozzi asked his supporters on Wednesday to remain patient. He said 85,000 absentee ballots still have to be counted."We kind of expected it to be close last night and then we would win big in the absentee ballots," Suozzi said.New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs said Tuesday was not the night Long Island Democrats were hoping for."Definitely, there's disappointment that we all feel here on Long Island for the outcome in certain of these races," he said.Jacobs said the Democrats are hoping for some movement as the absentee ballots are counted."We have a lot of paper outstanding," he said.Even smaller races on Long Island are leaning Republican as of Wednesday.In the race in the fifth district of the New York State Senate, Republican Edmund Smyth has a lead over Democratic incumbent James Gaughran.In the New York State 12th Assembly District race, Republican Keith Brown leads Democrat Michael Marcantonio.Republican Jamie Silvestri holds a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Steve Stern in the New York State Assembly race in the 10th district.No race on Long Island has been called as of Wednesday night.National numbers show that Long Islanders voted predominately for President Donald Trump.