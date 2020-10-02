RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says she has COVID-19, hours after Trump announces he tested positive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6713061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health experts discuss President Donald Trump's health risks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON -- Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after President Donald Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis.McDaniel said she received confirmation on the positive test results Wednesday and has been at her Michigan home since last Saturday.Trump announced his diagnosis shortly after senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus.Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to that rally and had accompanied the president to Tuesday's presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family.Some of Trump's other close allies said they tested negative for the virus following the president's announcement, including daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Several members of Trump's Cabinet were undergoing testing for COVID-19 Friday.