Politics

Robert Mueller report read aloud in entirety for audience in Queens

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation is being turned into a performance of sorts for an audience in Queens.

The Special Counsel's findings are being read aloud at a new venue in Long Island City called the Arc.

Notable figures in theatre, film, TV, music and politics have made guest appearances for the reading.

The reading began at 8 p.m. Saturday and was scheduled to go until 8 p.m. Sunday since it takes roughly 24 hours to get through all 448 pages of the document.

People are invited to come and go throughout the course of the event.

The organizer says she first mentioned the idea in jest, but based on people's reaction she realized it could be a project of importance.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslong island cityqueensnew york cityrobert muellerrussiainvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing CT mom
Man found fatally stabbed inside Long Island home
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape
Winning ticket sold in North Carolina for $350M Powerball jackpot
AccuWeather Alert: Strong, widespread storms expected
78-year-old woman raped inside her home in Queens
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Show More
Thief robs man who fell asleep on stoop in Brooklyn
6 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on the Major Deegan
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
Father and son reunion at diner ends in murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News