Robert Mueller report read aloud in entirety for audience in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation is being turned into a performance of sorts for an audience in Queens.
The Special Counsel's findings are being read aloud at a new venue in Long Island City called the Arc.
Notable figures in theatre, film, TV, music and politics have made guest appearances for the reading.
The reading began at 8 p.m. Saturday and was scheduled to go until 8 p.m. Sunday since it takes roughly 24 hours to get through all 448 pages of the document.
People are invited to come and go throughout the course of the event.
The organizer says she first mentioned the idea in jest, but based on people's reaction she realized it could be a project of importance.
