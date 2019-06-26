Politics

Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena

WASHINGTON -- Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him Tuesday evening.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff say in a joint statement that the special counsel has agreed to testify about the Trump-Russia report he issued in April. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony. But he has been hesitant to testify and speak about the investigation beyond a public statement he issued last month.

Mueller broke a nearly two-year silence when he made a brief public statement at the Department of Justice in late May.

During his comments, Mueller said he had no further plans to speak publicly on matters that were addressed in his over 400-page report.

Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report on April 2018.

In a letter to Mueller accompanying the subpoenas, the committee chairmen said "the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprobert muellerpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after man visiting NYC punched, killed
Rent Guidelines Board makes decision on NYC rent hike
New Jersey woman accused of stabbing twin sister to death
Police probing suspicious death of woman in Queens home
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Taxi drivers threaten to 'shut down the airports' over proposed $4 tax
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
Show More
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
NYC family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home
Medal of Honor awarded to Iraq War veteran from New York
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
Woman killed in LI hit and run, suspect was known to her
More TOP STORIES News