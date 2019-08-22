Politics

Officials: Plan to hike flood insurance premiums would devastate Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Officials are criticizing a new proposal to increase premiums for flood insurance that they say could devastate Staten Island homeowners.

Congressman Max Rose spoke out on Staten Island's boardwalk Thursday, saying that under FEMA's new flood insurance proposal, premiums would increase 18 percent per year.

"Our infrastructure on Staten Island has been ignored for generations," he said. "As a consequence, when it rains just a couple of inches, it looks like a tsunami hit our communities."

Instead, Rose is backing a bipartisan proposal that would protect homeowners from steep hikes by capping annual increases at 9 percent.

That's half of the current cap on premium hikes.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsstaten islandnew york citymax rosefloodinginsurance
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in CT during tornado warnings
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
CT town reveals elevated levels of lead, arsenic in park soil
Show More
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant goes missing
SBA blasts penalty in Garner case, NYPD urges against slowdown
VIDEO: Strong winds toss SC restaurant workers into air
17-year-old boy shot in chest during dispute at NYC deli
Massive explosion levels New York home, kills 1
More TOP STORIES News