Former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore is asking his supporters for $250,000 to help fund his legal expenses.

Former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore is asking his supporters for $250,000 to help fund his legal expenses.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Republican said his resources have been depleted, and he is struggling to make ends meet.


"The liberal media, in association with some who want to destroy our Country do not want my influence in the 2018 elections and are doing everything they can to stop me," he wrote.

These lawsuits come as several women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

One of those women said she was 14 years old when Moore touched her.

Moore denied the allegations.

