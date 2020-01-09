Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Dec. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's starting the new year cancer-free.

The 86-year-old was "energized and speaking animatedly" when she told CNN, "I'm cancer free. That's good," during a rare sit-down interview from her chambers on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time over the past 20 years Ginsburg has beaten cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and lung cancer surgery in 2018.

Shortly after her lung surgery, doctors found a cancerous tumor in her pancreas, so she completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy in August.

After her treatment, she maintained a busy public life, even after a short stint in the hospital for a likely infection.

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer that is localized is 37 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD-involved shooting in East Village: 2 dead
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter cold
MTA's OMNY can double-charge Metrocard commuters
3-alarm fire burns through home in Fair Lawn
Subway conductor punched in face at Harlem station
Show More
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Weinstein lawyers want judge off rape case over texting jabs
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
More TOP STORIES News