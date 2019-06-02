politics

Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump 'a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democratic Party Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate spoke about President Donald Trump, saying:

"The worst president in the history of this country, a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot. Together, we are going to defeat a president who has the most corrupt administration in history and a president who knows nothing about real American values."

RELATED: 14 presidential candidates converge in San Francisco for California Democratic convention

The convention wraps up Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodonald trumpbernie sanderspresidential racedemocratspoliticsrallycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
McConnell: Senate would fill any Supreme Court vacancy in 2020
Connecticut governor signs $15 an hour minimum wage bill
Up Close: Hammering out the NYC budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing CT mom
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
AccuWeather Alert: Strong, widespread storms expected
Winning ticket sold in North Carolina for $350M Powerball jackpot
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Show More
6 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on the Major Deegan
Thief robs man who fell asleep on stoop in Brooklyn
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
911 call: 'There's a gigantic alligator in my kitchen'
More TOP STORIES News