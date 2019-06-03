politics

Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump 'a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democratic Party Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate spoke about President Donald Trump, saying:

"The worst president in the history of this country, a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot. Together, we are going to defeat a president who has the most corrupt administration in history and a president who knows nothing about real American values."

RELATED: 14 presidential candidates converge in San Francisco for California Democratic convention

The convention wraps up Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodonald trumpbernie sanderspresidential racedemocratspoliticsrallycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
McConnell: Senate would fill any Supreme Court vacancy in 2020
Connecticut governor signs $15 an hour minimum wage bill
Up Close: Hammering out the NYC budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
AccuWeather: Cooler air arrives
Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather
Fireworks accident turns deadly in Newark
Correction officer arrested for DWI, refuses to take breathalyzer
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
Special mass celebrated Sunday in honor of Puerto Rico
Show More
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas high school
Annual Celebrate Israel Parade marches up 5th Avenue
Must-read stories from the weekend
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
More TOP STORIES News