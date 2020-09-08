Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia submits resignation; considering run for NYC mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia has submitted her resignation as she considers a possible mayoral run.
The resignation becomes effective later this month. The department says Garcia's last day will be September 18th.
In the latest episode of Up Close, Garcia talked about how she is considering the possibility.
Garcia started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation and worked her way up to commissioner of the department in 2014.
It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.
Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, she is considering a run for New York City Mayor.
