POLITICS

Saudi state media confirms journalist is dead

Saudi TV confirms 18 people have been detained in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER
ISTANBUL, Turkey --
Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist's death.

Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.

Related Topics:
politicssaudi arabiadonald trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
