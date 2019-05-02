Death of college student prompts SC lawmakers to consider new ride-share safety measure

A bill that would create a new misdemeanor crime of impersonating a ride-share driver was approved Tuesday by a House subcommittee.
Anyone convicted would face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
There probably isn't enough time for the measure to pass before the session ends May 9.
In a better position to make it is a bill passed last week requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display a sign with their license tag number on the front of their vehicles.
The proposals were prompted by the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Police say Josephson was killed in March after getting in the car of someone posing as an Uber driver.
RELATED: Fake rideshare driver follows passenger into home, robs her