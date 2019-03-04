Politics

Schumer announces plan to pass national rail crossing bill

N.J. Burkett has more on NY Sen. Chuck Schumer's proposed legislation.

NEW YORK -- New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says he'll propose legislation to get the stalled, multibillion-dollar Gateway rail project moving forward.

The Democrat told a business group Monday his proposed bill would allow New Jersey and New York to advance money to get construction started and require the federal government to reimburse them.

A $13 billion project to build a new tunnel and an associated, $1.7 billion project to replace New Jersey's Portal Bridge have completed preliminary work and are awaiting federal funding commitments. Both structures are more than a century old.

Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez of New Jersey have accused the Trump administration of stalling the project over political differences.

Federal transportation officials say the states aren't committing enough of their own money.

