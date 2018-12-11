BORDER WALL

Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'

EMBED </>More Videos

A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON --
A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking outside the White House after the Oval Office meeting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump over his renewed threat to shut down part of the government over funding of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Schumer said, "This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him his wall."

Pelosi said Trump does not have the votes in the House to secure the billions he wants to fulfill his promise to build a wall.

Schumer says if Trump doesn't change course, "He will get no wall and he will get a shutdown."

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire on Dec. 21, threatening a partial shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsborder wallPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpnancy pelosiu.s. & worlddemocratsgovernment shutdowngovernment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Trump to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
More border wall
POLITICS
Trump's Chief of Staff search may include Fmr. Gov. Christie
Democrats raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
More Politics
Top Stories
14-year-old boy slashed in head inside NYC high school
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
NYPD: Teen fatally struck by ambulette may have been pushed
Police officer shot on SI to be released from hospital
Woman fatally struck in hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Show More
Switch troubles create nightmare commute for Queens riders
Bay Ridge fire leaves one person critically injured
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
Suspect punches baker in face, steals tip jar
More News