bernie sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back at his Vermont home after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas.

The plane carrying the 78-year-old senator arrived in Vermont just before 6 p.m. Saturday, one day after he was released from a hospital.

As he left the airport, he told reporters "I'm feeling great, thank you."

He was then driven home in a motorcade where he was greeted by family at the front door.

Sanders was attending a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.

Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

The doctors said the rest of his stay was "uneventful with good expected progress."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvermontbernie sanderspresidential raceheart attack2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BERNIE SANDERS
Sanders released from hospital after suffering heart attack
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Democratic debate candidates share their biggest professional setbacks
Sanders: 'We are going to cancel all student debt in this country'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Suspect held in killings of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
Police ID suspect in deadly shooting inside subway station
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays
More TOP STORIES News