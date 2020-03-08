2020 presidential election

Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

WASHINGTON -- Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday and said she would "do everything in my power'' to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout from the Democratic race for president to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success. Her endorsements comes before the next round of primaries, with six states voting Tuesday, including Michigan.



"There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office," Harris said in a statement. "He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people.''

Harris said the United States "is at an inflection point. And the decision voters make this November will shape the country and the world our children and grandchildren will grow up in. I believe in Joe Biden."

Among Biden's former rivals, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan, Deval Patrick and John Delaney have endorsed him. Sanders has gotten the endorsement of Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

Harris withdrew from the race in December, ending a candidacy with the historic potential of becoming the first black woman elected president. The former California attorney general was seen as a candidate poised to attract the multiracial coalition of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House. But she ultimately could not craft a message that resonated with voters or secure the money to continue her run.

Biden and Sanders, two white men in their 70s, are now the front-runners for the nomination in what was once a field of candidates that includes several woman and much younger politicians.

Harris said in her statement that "like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one." Four years after Hillary Clinton was the party's nominee, "we find ourselves without any woman on a path to be the Democratic nominee for president."

"This is something we must reckon with and it is something I will have more to say about in the future," she said. "But we must rise to unite the party and country behind a candidate who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and who can ultimately defeat Donald Trump.''

Biden on Friday won the endorsement of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who was one of the black candidates for the nomination. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker hasn't made a public endorsement yet.

Black voters have anchored Biden's comeback since disappointing finishes in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire in early contests that put his campaign on the brink of collapse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Supporters blanket Harvard wall with thank-you notes to Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Warren out: See who's still running for Democratic nomination
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo declares emergency in NY as COVID-19 cases rise to 89
NJ couple stuck on cruise ship due to coronavirus quarantine
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
New video of suspect involved in Bronx deadly subway stabbing
SI bridge commuters could receive tax credit under proposed law
AccuWeather: Spring-like weather returns!
Show More
Rally held for girl brutally attacked by gang in Brooklyn
Queens residents kicked out of hotels after sewage spill
Bicyclist fighting for her life after struck by van in Brooklyn
8 dogs abandoned on cold porch without food or water in NJ
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease
More TOP STORIES News