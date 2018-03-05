POLITICS

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez watches AR-15 live-fire demonstration

Menendez said he will continue to pressure fellow lawmakers to discuss gun-control.

CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) --
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey is once again calling on Congress to pass common sense gun safety legislation.

Sen. Menendez visited the Essex County Police Academy in Cedar Grove Monday to see the power of an AR-15 assault rifle during a live-fire demonstration.

The AR-15 is often the weapon used in mass shootings and was used by the gunman in the Florida school massacre.

"These military style weapons and their capacity magazines don't belong on our streets," said Menendez. "You can have the Second Amendment but no privilege and right under the Constitution is unlimited."

Menendez said he will continue to pressure fellow lawmakers about bringing gun control measures to the floor of the Senate.

