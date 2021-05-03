Senator Schumer calls for return of 24/7 subway service in NYC

The call to restore full service comes as the subway system sees its highest number of swipes since March 2020.
"This is New York City. People work at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., that's how we are," Schumer said. "New York's famous for having 24-hour subway service and we're here to urge the MTA to restore that service ASAP."
Right now subways are shut down from 2 to 4 a.m. for daily cleaning.
