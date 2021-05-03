Senator Schumer calls for return of 24/7 subway service in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Senator Charles Schumer says it is time for the MTA to restore full 24-7 subway service.The call to restore full service comes as the subway system sees its highest number of swipes since March 2020."This is New York City. People work at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., that's how we are," Schumer said. "New York's famous for having 24-hour subway service and we're here to urge the MTA to restore that service ASAP."Right now subways are shut down from 2 to 4 a.m. for daily cleaning.