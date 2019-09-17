Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Following her rally in New York City's Washington Square Park, supporters lined up to take pictures with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Taking selfies has become a staple of her campaign.

The Democratic candidate stayed for an additional four hours to take pictures after the rally.















Read more about Sen. Warren's visit to NYC HERE.

