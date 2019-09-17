Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in New York City

Taking selfies has become a staple of her campaign.
The Democratic candidate stayed for an additional four hours to take pictures after the rally.
I waited in line for 3 hours but it was worth it because I got a selfie with the next president of the United States! @ewarren#WarrenNYC pic.twitter.com/8jfSDQOEVb— Sergio (@ResisterSiano) September 17, 2019
20k people in Washington Square Park so enthusiastic for @ewarren and #BigStructuralChange I was honored and excited to be there! @nyc4warren #WarrenNYC #DreamBigFightHard #Warren2020 #selfie4warren pic.twitter.com/eZDTtUa2c4— Andy Laub (@andydl321) September 17, 2019
Y'all KNOW I waited in line for #myWarrenSelfie under the arch at Washington Square Park. That speech tonight ♥️♥️♥️... AND a whole park full of lovely, friendly, gentle geeky technocrats gathered there to hear her. My people! I am SO EXCITED to vote for @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/xNQ9gOOHcn— Matthew Poe (@matthewsalibi) September 17, 2019
Totally worth the nearly 3-hour wait. @ewarren packed the house as usual and gave an incredibly impressive speech, firing up the crowd throughout. Only admiration and respect for Sen. Warren + her amazing campaign volunteers. #MyWarrenSelfie #WarrenNYC pic.twitter.com/vrhBiPVDHD— Henry Slater (@henrys_0606) September 17, 2019
11:39: last amazing voter in the selfie line! And, of course, everyone still in good spirits. Especially @ewarren! We love you NY! #WarrenNYC pic.twitter.com/7fflYlrLdL— Helen Brosnan (@HelenBrosnan) September 17, 2019
Nevertheless, she persisted...through the hours-long selfie line (and got the shot🙌) @ewarren @TeamWarren #mywarrenselfie pic.twitter.com/fpOt3Z9aVb— liza darwin (@lizadarwin) September 17, 2019
She’s got plans - and a reassuringly firm handshake #WarrenNYC #mywarrenselfie pic.twitter.com/dV3AcEIWT5— Jennifer Gutierrez (@jennygtrrz) September 17, 2019
Read more about Sen. Warren's visit to NYC HERE.
----------
