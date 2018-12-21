POLITICS

Senate adjourns, guaranteeing partial government shutdown

Dave Evans has the latest details. (Jacquelyn Martin)

By LISA MASCARO, MATTHEW DALY and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON --
The Senate has adjourned without a deal on spending, an hour after the House ended its session, guaranteeing a partial government shutdown will begin at midnight Friday.

Senators expect to return at noon Saturday as talks continue.

Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials were on Capitol Hill late Friday trying to broker a compromise as President Donald Trump pushes for $5 billion in border wall funding, a proposal Democrats staunchly oppose.

Without a deal, funding for about 25 percent of the government expires at midnight.

Nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, will be affected by the shutdown
