Politics

Border wall emergency: Senate votes to terminate President Trump's border order

EMBED <>More Videos

The Republican-controlled Senate has voted to terminate President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

WASHINGTON -- In a stunning rebuke, the Republican-controlled Senate has voted to terminate President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Senate voted 59-41 for a resolution to halt Trump's emergency order. Trump has promised to veto it, and it is unlikely that Congress will have the votes to override him.

Yet the vote represents a remarkable break between Trump and Senate Republicans. It's the first time Congress has used its power to reject a presidential emergency order.

Trump wants to use his declaration to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved. He had warned Republicans to stick with him on the vote. He said doing otherwise would be siding with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But several Republicans defied that warning.

Trump wants to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved. The move is also being challenged in court.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprepublicansborder wallsenateus worldpresident donald trumpcongress
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
1 injured in stabbing near Party City in Bronx
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
2 women arrested after LI officer allegedly punched in head
Show More
'RHONJ' star faces deportation after release from prison
Suspect charged with attempted murder in LI IHOP shooting
'Career criminal' arrested in sex assault of 83-year-old woman
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Woman punched, sexually assaulted in Manhattan stairwell
More TOP STORIES News