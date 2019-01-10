GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Staten Island furloughed workers feeling impact of government shutdown

By
ELM PARK, Staten Island (WABC) --
Civic leaders and union officials offered their support for two furloughed federal workers at the Staten Island Community Job Center Thursday.

Sean Ghazala was working as a park ranger with the Interior Department at Manhattan's African Burial Ground National Monument when 20 days ago he was among nearly 800,000 federal workers furloughed as a result of the government shutdown.

"You're just sort of helpless," he said.

Ghazala's life has been turned upside down.

"It's turned to cutting back on things you can do without," he said. "It's gotten harder. You can only dip into savings but so much."

Park ranger Kathryn Gilson is also out of work.

"Federal workers are not supposed to be very vocal," Gilson said. "And I'm a little cautious about saying anything, but I am very scared that it will last a long time, which is why I am here."

They are sharing their dramatic changes in their lives, as they draw support here where new immigrants struggle to find work.

"You should not be using workers as pawns," Director of Finance Sasha Foster-Andres said. "The wall is not going to be built on the backs of withheld wages and workers are not going to fall for this nonsense."

The federal workers have gone to great lengths to shore up their finances.

"I was able to delay the paying of my rent and the paying of my student loans, which I will have to pay in full when I do get paid," Gilson said.

Approximately 420,000 are working their federal jobs and not getting paid, putting additional stress on their families. But they are gaining support outside their ranks.

"We are going to stand in solidarity with each other," said Cesar Vargas, a co-director with Dream Action Coalition. "We're going to raise money to show that all workers have the support they need as a community."

The small group is growing in numbers, but stand as one, calling for an end to the shutdown.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfurloughsgovernment shutdownStaten IslandElm ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Trump threatens emergency declaration, visits Texas border
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
Share your story: How has the government shutdown affected you?
Routine food inspections halted by government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Trump threatens emergency declaration, visits Texas border
Mayor pitches retirement fund for private-sector workers
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
Share your story: How has the government shutdown affected you?
More Politics
Top Stories
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Man who allegedly lured, raped 12-year-old girl surrenders
Fire sets blaze to several buildings on New Jersey street
NJ resident wrestles gun from, shoots man outside home
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Police: Undocumented MS-13 members stab, attack LI teen
Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge delayed
Show More
Man stabbed in Harlem, runs into pizzeria for help
Crane topples onto office building on Long Island
Atlantic City casino changing hands after just 6 months
Man chokes woman on 2 train in attempt to steal necklace
Mayor pitches retirement fund for private-sector workers
More News