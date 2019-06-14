Politics

GOP makes digital birthday card for President Trump's 73rd birthday

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

President Donald Trump turns 73 on Friday.

To help him celebrate, the GOP has made him a digital birthday card.

Anyone is welcome to sign and leave a personal message; however, an email address is required to send a submission -- meaning senders should expect a slew of emails in their inbox.

Those who want to leave their well wishes can do so on the GOP's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpbirthdaypresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's battle
Police kill coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine requirements
Show More
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Tanker attacks: Iran denies responsibility; US releases video
Tanning salon owner accused of spying on customers
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
Tornado touched down in New Jersey, NWS confirms
More TOP STORIES News