Melinda Katz takes slim lead amid counting of ballots in Queens District Attorney primary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Board of Elections said Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has a razor-thin lead in the Queens District Attorney primary race.Katz was leading by just 20 votes after the counting of absentee and affidavit ballots Wednesday.But more ballots still need to be counted on Friday.Katz claimed victory even though she says knows there will be legal challenges.Her opponent, public defender Tiffany Caban, had already claimed victory and said she is confident she will ultimately pull out a win.If the margin of victory is less than half a percent, there will be a recount.There are nearly 3,600 absentee ballots and 2,800 provisional ballots that are being counted.The contest in Queens, a borough of nearly 2.4 million people, is serving as a dual referendum on criminal justice reform and progressive politics.All the Democrats largely embraced changes that already have been implemented to some degree by the top prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn, like reducing prosecutions for possession of small amounts of marijuana.But Caban, 31, who identifies as a queer Latina, has promised to take things further, saying more radical reform was needed to change a cycle of mass incarceration. She has promised to stop prosecuting recreational drug use, prostitution and small-time crimes like subway fare evasion, and seek less punitive sentences for many felonies.Katz, 53, has the backing of state and county party leaders like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as a host of unions.Katz has never worked in criminal law, but was the best-financed candidate in the race. She had also promised major reforms to the district attorney's office, including curtailing prosecutions of women for prostitution.The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.Either Katz or Caban would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney.----------