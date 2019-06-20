Politics

Some New York clerks won't give driver's licenses to those in US illegally

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some county clerks in New York say they will defy a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says Wednesday he's going to federal court with his concerns that the law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday conflicts with federal policy.

Kearns says Buffalo-area motor vehicle offices won't grant driver's licenses to those here illegally and will send applicants to a state-run auto bureau in Syracuse, more than two hours away by car.

Clerks in Rensselaer, Niagara and Allegany counties are among those who've also told local media outlets they will not grant licenses to people in the country illegally.

Kearns says county employees are not trained to verify the foreign passports listed in the law as acceptable forms of identification.

