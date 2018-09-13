Paul Manafort, who for months led Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has tentatively agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.Those sources tell ABC News that the deal would head off his upcoming trial.The deal is expected to be announced in court Friday.Manafort was charged with several counts of fraud and failing to register as a foreign agent in Washington, D.C.He was convicted in a separate case in Virginia last month.Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates.A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on.The jury returned the decision after deliberating four days on tax and bank fraud charges against Manafort, who led Trump's election effort during a crucial stretch of 2016, including as he clinched the Republican nomination and during the party's convention.The jury found Manafort guilty of five counts of filing false tax returns on tens of millions of dollars in Ukrainian political consulting income. He was also convicted of failing to report foreign bank accounts in 2012 and of two bank fraud charges that accused him of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans after his consulting income dried up.The jury couldn't reach a verdict on three other foreign bank account charges, and the remaining bank fraud and conspiracy counts.----------