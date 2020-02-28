Politics

South Carolina primary predictions | The Countdown

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday is primary day in South Carolina and what happens could have ramifications on what comes next in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.

Vice President Joe Biden leads in the state polls and a big win could boost his chances going into Super Tuesday next week.

A win by Bernie Sanders could cement his position as the front-runner.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with 54 delegates at stake.

Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf to discuss what to expect from the South Carolina primary in this edition of The Countdown.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe countdown2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 being tested for coronavirus in NYC, states to begin own testing
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Stocks plunge on virus fears, head for worst week since 2008: WATCH LIVE
New York snow: 2 feet down, 2 more to go!
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
3 arrested after man shot near NY transportation center
NYC handing out free reusable bags ahead of plastic bag ban
Show More
Bail reform: Sex offender freed after school playground arrest
Lady Gaga's dad blames homeless for NYC restaurant's struggles
Vacant and dilapidated 'Zombie home' torn down on Long Island
Woman charged with murder in fatal NYC ATM attack
3 bills aim to increase pedestrian safety after deadly week in NYC
More TOP STORIES News