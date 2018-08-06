POLITICS

Standoff between Cuomo, feds over 'I Love NY' signs along highways

EMBED </>More Videos

The federal government calls the signs a distraction to drivers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is a sign standoff between Governor Andrew Cuomo and the federal government.

The Federal Highway Administration is demanding the removal of more than 500 "I love New York" signs posted along the state's highways by the end of next month.

If the signs are not removed by then the agency will withhold $14 million in transportation funding.

Governor Cuomo says the signs help boost New York's $100 billion tourism industry, but the feds say they're too distracting for drivers.

Cuomo's critics say the Democrat wasted taxpayer dollars on the $8 million project.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsandrew cuomoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump appears to change story on Russian lawyer meeting
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
More Politics
Top Stories
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
Body found in Philly in search for missing Bronx mother
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
At least 91 dead, hundreds injured after earthquake rocks Indonesia
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man jumps out of UWS restaurant freezer, attacks employees
Family of 'Junior' may have been victims of fundraising scam
Show More
Trump appears to change story on Russian lawyer meeting
1 killed in Queens motorcycle accident
Man charged with killing co-worker after dispute at gas station
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
More News