There is a sign standoff between Governor Andrew Cuomo and the federal government.The Federal Highway Administration is demanding the removal of more than 500 "I love New York" signs posted along the state's highways by the end of next month.If the signs are not removed by then the agency will withhold $14 million in transportation funding.Governor Cuomo says the signs help boost New York's $100 billion tourism industry, but the feds say they're too distracting for drivers.Cuomo's critics say the Democrat wasted taxpayer dollars on the $8 million project.----------