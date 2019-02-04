STATE OF THE UNION

State of the Union 2019: What time is Trump's address Tuesday

President Trump's State of the Union address, scheduled for Tuesday, will present "an inspiring vision of American greatness" and a call for bipartisanship in a divided Congress, according to the White House.

The address, which starts at 9 p.m., will be delivered to more than 40 million people.

Trump said last week that "unification" will be the main theme of the speech, and said he respects Stacey Abrams, who will be delivering the response to the president's address on behalf of the Democratic party.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from 9 - 11 p.m., ET on ABC.


Here's what you need to know about the State of the Union address:

What time is it?
Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. EST.

What is the SOTU?
The formal basis for the State of the Union Address is from the U.S. Constitution: The President "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.

Who is giving the Democratic response to the State of the Union?
Stacey Abrams

Search interest in the SOTU:
