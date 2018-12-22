@NYGovCuomo has provided the necessary funding to keep the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island open during the shutdown of the federal government. The park remains open, welcoming visitors from across our nation and around the globe. pic.twitter.com/SwNy0X9dum — Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS) December 22, 2018

The huddled masses will still able to visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island during the U.S. government's partial shutdown.An alert posted Saturday on the official National Park Service webpage for the sites says they're open thanks to funding from New York state.It's the third time in five years the state has kept the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island open during a federal government shutdown.During the January 2018 shutdown, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the cost was about $65,000 per day. The state also funded the sites during a 2013 shutdown.About 10,000 people visit them each day.Cu toomo is planning deliver his third inaugural address on Ellis Island on New Year's Day. A spokesman for the Democrat didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.