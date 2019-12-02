Politics

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ending his Democratic presidential campaign

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ending his Democratic presidential campaign.

Bullock announced he's dropping out Monday morning, saying in a statement it's become clear he won't be able to break into the top tier of a crowded primary.

The two-term governor and former state attorney general tried to make the case he's the best bet to beat President Donald Trump because he's the only Democratic candidate to win in a state Trump won in 2016.

But Bullock got a late start announcing his candidacy in May. Bullock struggled to raise money and rise in the polls, qualifying for only one Democratic debate.

Democrats have pushed Bullock to challenge Sen. Steve Daines in 2020. Bullock's spokeswoman Galia Slayen says he will not run for Senate next year.

