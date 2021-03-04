amy coney barrett

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has delivered her first opinion.

The 7-2 decision released Thursday is in a case about the federal Freedom of Information Act, which Barrett explains makes "records available to the public upon request, unless those records fall within one of nine exemptions." Barrett wrote for the court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under FOIA.

The 11-page opinion comes in the first case Barrett heard after joining the court in late October following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsamy coney barrettsupreme courtu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMY CONEY BARRETT
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
Local lawmakers react to Barrett nomination to the Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
NY doctor facing murder charges for opioid overdose deaths
Woman convicted in death of anti-MS-13 activist on LI get 9 months
Here's why Cuomo's job is safe (for now), as harassment probe starts
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
Britain's Prince Philip recovering after successful heart surgery
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Show More
Flight makes emergency landing at JFK Airport: FAA
NY state vaccination sites go 24/7 as J&J vaccine arrives
Boston Marathon's plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Royal Caribbean plans first fully vaccinated cruises
More TOP STORIES News