POLITICS

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, breaks 3 ribs in fall

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Caron Creighton)

WASHINGTON --
Eighty-five-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital, the court said Thursday.

The court's oldest justice fell Wednesday evening, the court said. She went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight.

She was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.

In her absence, the court was going ahead Thursday with a courtroom ceremony welcoming new Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who joined the court last month. President Donald Trump and new acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker were expected to attend.

Ginsburg has had a series of health problems. She broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014. She also was hospitalized after a bad reaction to medicine in 2009.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg rebuffed suggestions from some liberals that she should step down in the first two years of President Barack Obama's second term, when Democrats also controlled the Senate and would have been likely to confirm her successor.

She already has hired clerks for the term that extends into 2020, indicating she has no plans to retire.

Ginsburg leads the court's liberal wing.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question
White House bans CNN's Jim Acosta after confrontation
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Man fatally shot inside Target store in Brooklyn
3 lucky NY lotto winners share a whopping $26.6 million
Hero saved as many as 30 during California mass shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments CA gunfire erupted
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Show More
White House bans CNN's Jim Acosta after confrontation
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Suspect wanted in Harlem robberies using red-handled hammer
VIDEO: Man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question
More News