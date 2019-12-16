Politics

Supreme Court won't review decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless from sleeping on streets

LOS ANGELES -- The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets.

The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality. Many have similar restrictions that aim to keep homeless people from sleeping on their streets.

The appeals court held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available. The decision the justices refused to review found that the Boise ordinance violated the constitutional ban on "cruel and unusual punishment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshomelesssupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet
Family, friends, fellow officers to mourn NJ officer at wake
Man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout due in court
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Raw sewage leaks into Hudson River after NY waste pipe bursts
Knife-wielding man creeps around sleeping man's home
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Show More
Undocumented workers can apply for NY driver's licenses
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $372 million
Queens subway slashing: New video of suspect
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
More TOP STORIES News