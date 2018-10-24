Suspicious packages sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) --Suspicious packages were found at the homes of the Clintons and Obamas, as well as CNN in New York City Wednesday morning.
A potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The package was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail Wednesday morning. It was addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton. She is currently in Coral Gables, Florida, for a closed-door fundraiser.
Later Wednesday morning, a suspicious package was also discovered at Former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.
The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
Just after 10 a.m., the NYPD bomb squad responded to a suspicious package inside the Time Warner Center mail room at CNN.
What appears to be a metal pipe with wires was discovered. Floors above and below the mail room are being evacuated.
FULL STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
Multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News the preliminary belief is the devices found at the Soros, Clinton and Obama locations appear to be of similar pipe bomb style construction and contained explosive material. Investigators are now working to determine whether the three devices are connected but, out of an abundance of caution, they are operating as if they are connected.
