the countdown

The Countdown: 3rd Democratic debate on ABC is pivot point in campaign

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the nation prepares for the third Democratic primary debate this week, "The Countdown" is taking a look at what to expect and what's at stake.

Thursday's debate marks the first time Democratic voters will see all of their potential candidates on stage at the same time.

Experts say the ideological divide within the Democratic Party will be front and center. All of the candidates have plenty at stake, so it will be interesting to see who they each choose to take on -- whether it be each other or President Donald Trump.

RELATED | 2020 Democrat candidates: List of Democrats running for president in 2020

In the two prior debates in Miami and Detroit, the current two polling front-runners never tangled on the same stage. But in this debate, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are set to clash for the first time as the field enters a new phase of the primary.

This episode of the "The Countdown" features political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, ABC News political director Rick Klein, Molly Nagle, an ABC embed reporter with the Biden campaign, and Cheyenne Haslett, an ABC embed reporter with the Warren Campaign.

The third debate for the 2020 hopefuls will take place Sept. 12 on ABC.

The debate will be held at Texas Southern University and will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Channel 7 WABC-TV and across ABC, Univision with a Spanish translation, and on ABC News Live.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citywashington d.c.pete buttigiegbernie sandersdebatethe countdownelizabeth warrendemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE COUNTDOWN
Democratic Debate: The Countdown looks at round 2
The Countdown: Your guide for night 2 of the Democratic debate
The Countdown: Your primer for the Democratic debate
The Countdown to the Oscars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
2 slashed in dispute over lit cigarette on NYC subway train
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
NYC mom charged in 8-month-old daughter's bathtub death
Show More
Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in NJ
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Video: Doc describes weapons cache allegedly used to threaten wife
Parents refusing son battling leukemia treatment denied custody
New York City to pay for sidewalk damage caused by city trees
More TOP STORIES News