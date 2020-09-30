vote 2020

The Countdown: After raucous 1st debate, where does presidential race go from here?

The debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with President Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on The Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The first debate in Cleveland saw Trump repeatedly interrupting Biden -- and Biden at times doing the same. And there was no shortage of insults over the 90-minute raucous debate.

RELATED | Vice presidential debate next week: What to know about 2020 schedule

Now the nonpartisan commission in charge of planning the pre-election events has announced that changes will be made.

The debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with President Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.

RELATED | Presidential debate: Portland-area sheriff denies Trump claim that 'Portland sheriff' supports him

There were heated exchanges over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation's health care.
EMBED More News Videos

Debate analysis: After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio.


With the first presidential debate checked off and the November election quickly approaching, the 2020 vice-presidential candidates will be the next to face off on the debate stage.

RELATED | Presidential debate fact check: Claims from President Trump, Joe Biden's first debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are scheduled to go head-to-head on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The president and former VP will meet again for a town hall-style debate Oct. 15 and final debate Oct. 22.

RELATED | 'Will you shut up, man?' 6 key takeaways from contentious presidential debate

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)


2020 VOTE RESOURCES
Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City

NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search
2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc7ny instagramdebatecoronavirusvote 2020the countdownelectionsjoe bidenelectionpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
NYC erroneous ballot issue extends onto Long Island
Vote 2020 Town Hall: What to know before Election Day
'It's so sad': Trump says he's unsure New York can recover
Ballots sent to wrong voters in NYC; Officials point finger at who is to blame
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 NYC neighborhoods seeing spike in cases, non-mask fines enforced
Woman shot in leg while walking on sidewalk in NYC, police say
Handyman accused of planting hidden cameras in 2 homes
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
Dog rescued from CA wildfire rides co-pilot with firefighters
Show More
Man who killed Boy Scout gets max sentence after conviction upheld
COVID Updates: 1,000+ residents in quarantine in NY county, officials say
11 schools are reporting coronavirus outbreaks in NJ
Woman killed when bullet goes through window, teen son finds body
2-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in NJ playground
More TOP STORIES News