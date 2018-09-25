POLITICS

The Countdown: Counting down to Election Day 2018

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We are counting down until Election Day 2018 on November 6th.

Tune in at 8 p.m. for a live discussion with Bill Ritter, Dave Evans and Christine Quinn, the vice chair of the New York State Democratic Party.

This week's conversation will include such topics as the Supreme Court's confirmation battle and President Trump's visit to the U.N.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week of the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

Click here to make sure you are registered to vote before Election Day.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
