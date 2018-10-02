The Countdown: Counting down to Election Day 2018

NEW YORK (WABC) --We are counting down until Election Day 2018 on November 6th.
In Part 2 of our digital series, Bill Ritter is hosting a live discussion with ABC News political director Rick Klein and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.
This week's conversation will include topics like the battle to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the surprisingly close Senate race in our area and First Lady Melania Trump's first solo international trip.
Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.
Click here to make sure you are registered to vote before Election Day.
