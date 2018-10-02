POLITICS

The Countdown: Counting down to Election Day 2018

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We are counting down until Election Day 2018 on November 6th.

In Part 2 of our digital series, Bill Ritter is hosting a live discussion with ABC News political director Rick Klein and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.

This week's conversation will include topics like the battle to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the surprisingly close Senate race in our area and First Lady Melania Trump's first solo international trip.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

Click here to make sure you are registered to vote before Election Day.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe countdownvote 2018electionNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NY Times: Trump got $413M from his father, much from tax dodges
Lawyers for Brett Kavanaugh accusers question FBI's thoroughness
NJ Congressional district at forefront of midterm battle
Trump says it's 'very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
NYPD: 2 arrested on fire escape after shakedown, kidnapping
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
NYPD officer faces charges after incident in Nashville
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms move through the NY area
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
New York Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
NY Times: Trump got $413M from his father, much from tax dodges
Show More
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
NJ home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages
LI neighborhood worried about non-violent juvenile offenders
2 exposed to powdery substance at Ted Cruz's office
More News