The Countdown: Trump, Biden hit the campaign trail and Romney's scathing statement

Tuesday, Oct. 13
Campaign trail
With just 21 days to go until Election Day, the candidates are hitting the battleground states. One day after President Trump held a rally in Florida and threw masks into the crowd despite not wearing one himself, Joe Biden was in the Sunshine State. Earlier in the day, Biden said former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail to stump for him.
President Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night -- a key state that he was able to flip in the 2016 race. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was in Wisconsin -- another state that was crucial to the Republican victory four years ago.
Voter registration deadlines
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in New Jersey. The deadline in Connecticut is in two weeks on Oct. 27.
SCOTUS hearings
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted back Democrats' skeptical questions on abortion, gun rights and election disputes in lively Senate confirmation testimony Tuesday, insisting she would bring no personal agenda to the court but would decide cases as they come.
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics. She declined to say whether she would recuse herself from any election-related cases involving President Donald Trump, who nominated her to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is pressing to have her confirmed before the Nov. 3 election.
In other news
Mitt Romney released a scathing statement condemning both President Trump and the Democrats, pleading for them to "lower the heat" during this election season.
And in Virginia, the state's online voter registration portal crashed Tuesday morning. The website crashed after a fiber optic cable was cut. Foul play was not expected.
