POLITICS

The Countdown: New Jersey Midterm races, political civility and more

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Election Day just three weeks away, we are taking a closer look at what is happening this week in the world of politics.

Bill Ritter is joined by Dave Evans and ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks for this week's edition of "The Countdown."

This week's conversation includes a look at how New Jersey is playing a pivotal role in the Midterm Elections as well as the state of political civility in America.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

