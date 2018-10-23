POLITICS

The Countdown: Leading candidates for NY gov, senate square off in debates

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Election Day just three weeks away, we are taking a closer look at what is happening this week in the world of politics.

Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks, political analyst Hank Sheinkopf and Michael J. Ryan, the Executive Director of the Board of Elections in the City of New York for this week's edition of "The Countdown."

This week's conversation includes a look at two key races in New York: the race for governor and U.S. Senate.

Both races are in focus this week as the leading candidates square off in their one and only debates.

We are also taking a look at voting in NYC. Find a poll site locator here or call 866 VOTE NYC if you have any questions.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

