NEW YORK (WABC) --With Election Day just five weeks away, the impact of the controversy swirling around Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is grabbing the headlines. Will it impact the midterm outcomes?
Bill Ritter hosted a live discussion with ABC News political director Rick Klein and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.
This week's conversation also included a look at the surprisingly close Senate race in our area and First Lady Melania Trump's first solo international trip.
Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Click here to make sure you are registered to vote before Election Day.
