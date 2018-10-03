POLITICS

The Countdown: The Kavanaugh impact on the Midterms

In Part 2 of our digital series, Bill Ritter hosts a live discussion with ABC News political director Rick Klein and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Election Day just five weeks away, the impact of the controversy swirling around Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is grabbing the headlines. Will it impact the midterm outcomes?

This week's conversation also included a look at the surprisingly close Senate race in our area and First Lady Melania Trump's first solo international trip.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

Click here to make sure you are registered to vote before Election Day.

