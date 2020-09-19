vote 2020

The Countdown: President Trump and the push for a coronavirus vaccine

The Countdown to the President Election 2020
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this week's edition of The Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss President Trump's push for a COVID-19 vaccine and the upcoming debates.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. will have 100 million doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the end of 2020.

"As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately. Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice," Trump said during the Friday news conference.

He said the government will have enough vaccines to distribute to every American by April.

The president's recent statements on vaccine readiness contradict the government's top health experts.

On Thursday during a town hall, Democratic challenger Joe Biden went after President Trump again and again over his handling of COVID-19, calling Trump's downplaying of the pandemic "criminal" and his administration "totally irresponsible."

This week's Countdown focuses on this issue.

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citycoronavirusvote 2020the countdownelectionsjoe bidenelectionpoliticspresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
2020 Election: Voter registration deadlines and resources
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
Here's how you can register to vote
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DWI arrest after woman, 3 kids injured in serious crash
Amber Alert canceled after 3 children, woman all found safe
Amber Alert cancelled after PA child found safe in NYC: Police
AccuWeather: Cloudy, but mostly dry
Police: Shots fired at officers in NY; suspect in custody
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Legendary Queens tavern burglarized overnight
Show More
Homeless men living at Manhattan shelter will be moved
Up Close: Corey Johnson talks mental health with Bill Ritter
Judge orders judicial inquiry into 2014 death of Eric Garner
Study shows stunning lack of diversity at Long Island public schools
Economic cuts from COVID could force cuts to bus service
More TOP STORIES News