The Countdown: Trump attacks Fauci with final debate days away

Monday, Oct. 19

Friday, Oct. 16

Thursday, Oct. 15

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Tuesday, Oct. 13

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Every day until the election, Eyewitness News will have a special election edition of "The Countdown" to get you caught up with all of the day's political and campaign news.You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.to learn more.There are only 15 days to go until the presidential election and if President Trump is trying to shift the conversation away from the pandemic, he has an interesting way of doing so. On Monday, he attacked Dr. Fauci , the nation's most respected infectious disease expert, and called him a "disaster."President Trump was in Arizona on Monday where he held two large rallies. In 2016, he won Arizona by 4 percentage points. Trump will be criss-crossing the nation on the second-to-last week before the election.Meanwhile, Joe Biden is taking a different approach and is staying off the trail to instead prepare for this week's debate.The Commission on Presidential Debates met Monday afternoon to discuss potential rule changes to the final contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, two members of the commission tell CNN.President Trump's campaign is demanding a change to Thursday's debate format. The Trump campaign wants the debate to only focus on foreign policy -- rather than six different topics. Despite the complaint, the campaign says the president will participate in the debate.An estimated 1.7 million voters in New Jersey have already cast their ballots by mail. President Trump's reelection campaign has been suing to try to stop the state's vote-by-mail plan. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way address the president's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud on Monday.While the election is being conducted primarily by mail, there will be at least one polling location available in every New Jersey municipality for in-person voting on Election Day.President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, in dueling televised town halls on Thursday, that showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to a pandemic that has reshaped the nation.President Trump was defensive about his administration's handling of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 217,000 lives in the United States, and evasive when pressed about whether he took a required COVID-19 test before his first debate with Biden. Angry and combative, Trump refused to denounce the QAnon conspiracy group - and only testily did so regarding white supremacists.Biden denounced the White House's handling of the virus, declaring that it was at fault for closing a pandemic response office established by the Obama administration in which he served. Though vague at times, he suggested he will offer clarity on his position on expanding the Supreme Court if Trump's nominee to the bench is seated before Election Day.The Democratic National Committee is hitting President Donald Trump over his signature issue, the economy, with the first in a series of memos meant to make the president's "closing argument" for him.Meanwhile, more than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.The total represents 12% of all the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, even as eight states are not yet reporting their totals and voters still have more than two weeks to cast ballots.The election is now 19 days away, and both President Trump and Joe Biden will be on network television tonight -- just not in the same room.This was supposed to be a huge night with the second presidential debate, but when President Trump got coronavirus the Debate Commission said it should be a virtual debate.However, President Trump said he didn't want to do that.Instead, there will be separate, dueling town halls. Joe Biden will be at a town hall on ABC tonight, while President Trump will be at a town hall on NBC.Both candidates will have a just a fraction of the viewers. Overall, the wounded party is the American voter.The election is 20 days away and the candidates continue to try to refine their messages to targeted constituencies. President Trump seemed to be targeting seniors with a new campaign ad comparing his record to Joe Biden's, but then completely undercut that message with one single tweet.Trump posted a meme that showed a photoshopped Biden sitting in a wheelchair in a retirement home. A second tweet is coming under fire after the president expressed support to California Republicans after they installed dozens of unauthorized absentee ballot drop boxes and falsely labeled them as official.Later Wednesday, the president will attend a rally in Iowa. He won the Hawkeye State four years ago, but polls show a tight race this time around.As for former Vice President Joe Biden, he was off the campaign trail Wednesday after stumping in Florida on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, former President Obama recorded a podcast and spoke about the state of the election.Biden will participate in an ABC News Town Hall event on Thursday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate.NBC News confirmed Wednesday that it will host a town hall with Trump at the same time.Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett presented herself in Wednesday's final round of Senate confirmation questioning as a judge committed to a strict reading of the Constitution, holding deep personal and religious beliefs but vowing to keep an open mind on what would be a 6-3 conservative-majority court.Senate Republicans are championing President Donald Trump's pick, an appeals court judge who adheres to an "originalist" constitutional approach. Doubtful Democrats are digging deeper into the judge's views on health care, abortion, racial equity and voting rights, but they are running out of time to stop her quick confirmation.The conservative late Justice Antonin Scalia was her mentor, but Barrett said when confronted with his rulings and outspoken comments that she is her own judge.With just 21 days to go until Election Day, the candidates are hitting the battleground states. One day after President Trump held a rally in Florida and threw masks into the crowd despite not wearing one himself, Joe Biden was in the Sunshine State. Earlier in the day, Biden said former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail to stump for him.President Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night -- a key state that he was able to flip in the 2016 race. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was in Wisconsin -- another state that was crucial to the Republican victory four years ago.Tuesday is the l ast day to register to vote in New Jersey . The deadline in Connecticut is in two weeks on Oct. 27.Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted back Democrats' skeptical questions on abortion, gun rights and election disputes in lively Senate confirmation testimony Tuesday, insisting she would bring no personal agenda to the court but would decide cases as they come.The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics. She declined to say whether she would recuse herself from any election-related cases involving President Donald Trump, who nominated her to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is pressing to have her confirmed before the Nov. 3 election.Mitt Romney released a scathing statement condemning both President Trump and the Democrats, pleading for them to "lower the heat" during this election season.And in Virginia, the state's online voter registration portal crashed Tuesday morning. The website crashed after a fiber optic cable was cut. Foul play was not expected.