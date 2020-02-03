The Countdown: What the Iowa caucuses mean for Democratic presidential nomination

This cycle, the first-in-the-nation caucuses are being held on Monday with 41 delegates up for grabs on caucus night, significantly less than delegate-rich California's 415.
Four candidates are locked in a fight for victory in Iowa and others are still in position to pull off surprisingly strong finishes.
The past several Democrats who won the Iowa caucuses went on to clinch the party's nomination.
Over the weekend, campaigns and voters acknowledged a palpable sense of unpredictability and anxiety as Democrats begin selecting which candidate to send on to a November face-off with President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, supporters of Trump came from far and wide, braving cold temperatures and long lines to meet him at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, last week.
Join Bill Ritter, Dave Evans and Christine Quinn for a live edition of "The Countdown" to discuss it all Monday night at 7 p.m.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
