The Countdown: What the Iowa caucuses mean for Democratic presidential nomination

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Democratic presidential candidates have been hustling across Iowa, trying to fire up voters and make one last appeal to those struggling to make a final decision about their choice in the crowded field.This cycle, the first-in-the-nation caucuses are being held on Monday with 41 delegates up for grabs on caucus night, significantly less than delegate-rich California's 415.Four candidates are locked in a fight for victory in Iowa and others are still in position to pull off surprisingly strong finishes.Over the weekend, campaigns and voters acknowledged a palpable sense of unpredictability and anxiety as Democrats begin selecting which candidate to send on to a November face-off with President Donald Trump.----------