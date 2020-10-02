The Countdown: The President tests positive. What now?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
It's been an election year already defined by a cascade of national crises. Now, President Donald Trump has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus after consistently playing down the threat.
This week on The Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss what happens now.
LATEST UPDATES: President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for coronavirus, say they are quarantining
Democratic challenger Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus.
Bill and his guests will also preview the upcoming Vice Presidential Debate.
Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are scheduled to go head-to-head on Wednesday in Utah.
The president and former VP were scheduled to meet in a town hall-style debate Oct. 15 and a final debate Oct. 22.
