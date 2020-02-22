Politics

Thousands gather in Washington Heights to protest Dominican Republic apparent voting malfunction

By
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- People gathered for a large protest in Washington Heights over a problem in the Dominican Republic.

A software glitch forced the country to suspend all voting and sparked an international call for change.

Officials in the Dominican Republic say they believed the ballot failure was caused by several people tampering with the country's electronic voting system.



Police cautioned drivers to avoid Saint Nicholas Avenue from West 179th Street to West 185th Street.



There is no word on if there have been any arrests.

